[Streamed live on Mar 24, 2023] CuttingEdge: New Branch of David - RU Ready?

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Jeremiah 23 3/24/2023 0800hrEST / 0700CST
Let us Read His Word, Believe His Word, Live His Word out in our lives. Please be sure to read Jeremiah 23 and lets have some fun on Prep-Day.
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