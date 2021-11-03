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Jordan Peterson Defined Biblically: Are you Smarter Than A 5th Grader Biblically???
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11 views • November 03, 2021
Mr. Jordan Peterson Is one of the smartest persons In the world today but every time he says "God Damn It" I cringe. Jordan Is always very sick because he doesn't know God's law and although his biblical series sounds erudite unfortunately it contains basic misunderstanding about the bible.
Are you smarter than Jordan in anything???
Are you smarter than Jordan in anything???
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