'Climate Change' as Cover for Eugenics and Population Reduction

Alex Jones exposes how the Bilderberg Group advocate for ‘Climate Change’ as the main method by which they will implement ‘environmentalism’ population reduction and a planetary regime financed by a Global Carbon Tax, and that industrialised nations would accept de-industrialisation and population reduction if it were packaged in humanitarian cloak of ‘saving the earth from a climate catastrophe’. Industrialisation of Africa, Asia and Latin America could be blocked under this notion, with Peak Oil also concocted as a method for creating artificial scarcity. A draft copy of the United Nations Global Biodiversity Assessment states that ‘we must reduce the global population from the present 6 billion to 1 billion people.’ In 1998, Ted Turner pledged to give more than $1 Billion to the United Nations for the implementation of population reduction policies worldwide.



In 1999, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave $2.2 Billion to Planned Parenthood (the company headed up by Gates’ Father) the United Nations Population Fund and other Population Reduction Groups. By 2007, the Gates’ had given more than $30 billion, almost exclusively to population control groups. These donations were presented in the mainstream press as philanthropic endeavours.



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