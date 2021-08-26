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'Climate Change' as Cover for Eugenics and Population Reduction
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1416 views • August 26, 2021
Alex Jones exposes how the Bilderberg Group advocate for ‘Climate Change’ as the main method by which they will implement ‘environmentalism’ population reduction and a planetary regime financed by a Global Carbon Tax, and that industrialised nations would accept de-industrialisation and population reduction if it were packaged in humanitarian cloak of ‘saving the earth from a climate catastrophe’. Industrialisation of Africa, Asia and Latin America could be blocked under this notion, with Peak Oil also concocted as a method for creating artificial scarcity. A draft copy of the United Nations Global Biodiversity Assessment states that ‘we must reduce the global population from the present 6 billion to 1 billion people.’ In 1998, Ted Turner pledged to give more than $1 Billion to the United Nations for the implementation of population reduction policies worldwide.
In 1999, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave $2.2 Billion to Planned Parenthood (the company headed up by Gates’ Father) the United Nations Population Fund and other Population Reduction Groups. By 2007, the Gates’ had given more than $30 billion, almost exclusively to population control groups. These donations were presented in the mainstream press as philanthropic endeavours.
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#SayNoToNaziEugenics.
#SayNoToTheRockefellers.
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In 1999, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave $2.2 Billion to Planned Parenthood (the company headed up by Gates’ Father) the United Nations Population Fund and other Population Reduction Groups. By 2007, the Gates’ had given more than $30 billion, almost exclusively to population control groups. These donations were presented in the mainstream press as philanthropic endeavours.
#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'.
#SayNoToVaccinePassports.
#SayNoToNaziEugenics.
#SayNoToTheRockefellers.
#SayNoToBillandMelindaGates.
#SayNoToAgenda2030.
#SayNoToLockdowns.
#SayNoToTheGreatReset.
#SayNoTo5G.
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