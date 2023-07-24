The Roots of the Abortion Movement - Mat Staver - Freedom Alive® Ep24

Explore the horrific origins of abortion ideology, and learn what you can do to save unborn lives!-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Sep 19, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org