Berkey Water Filters Going Out of Business?! Lawsuit Update!

For your family's health, you need to know if Berkey water filters is going out of business and what is going on with the lawsuits. I cover this in concise detailed facts for you.
- Berkey® Water Systems is Not Going Out of Business: https://support.berkeywater.com/berkey-water-systems-not-going-out-of-business/
- wastewater levels have doubled in the US over the past 5 weeks: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/07/29/covi-j29.html
- Current Wastewater Viral Activity Levels Map: https://www.cdc.gov/nwss/rv/COVID19-currentlevels.html
- BUYER BEWARE: https://support.berkeywater.com/buyer-beware/
- Authorized Berkey Dealer: https://LDSPrepperStore.com
