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John Solomon makes bold prediction on Flynn charges
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14 views • May 15, 2020
FOX Business contributor John Solomon told Lou Dobbs he predicts ‘charges are going to be dismissed against’ former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn ‘because the law requires it.’
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