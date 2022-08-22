Situation Update, Aug 22, 2022 - The mass culling of the HUMAN HERD is now under way

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Globalists see humanity as cattle (or sheeple) to be exploited for as long as needed, then culled like cattle herds when they are no longer useful. As globalist advisor Yuval Harari is now saying (paraphrased), the age of humans is coming to an end on planet Earth, and globalists have activated a multi-faceted plan to “cleanse” the planet of all human beings.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-22-the-mass-culling-of-the-human-herd-is-now-under-way.html
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