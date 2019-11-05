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Pompeo rips impeachment probe in one-on-one with Lou Dobbs
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8 views • November 05, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the impeachment inquiry, the sanctions on Iran, withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement as well as trade with China in an exclusive interview with FOX Business' Lou Dobbs.
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