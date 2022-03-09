US Secretary of State Blinken Meets With Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba in Ukraine

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03/05/2022 US Secretary of State Blinken surprisingly arrives in Ukraine today and meets with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister on Ukraine soil. Ukraine Foreign Minister says weapons supplied by the US have helped destroy Russian tanks and aircrafts. He also urges the US to supply more and better weapons to save the Ukrainian people.