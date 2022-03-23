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Confirmation! DOOR TO DOOR VACCINES are being Rolled Out in Washington DC
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263 views • March 23, 2022
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CONFIRMATION THEY ARE MAKING THEIR LIST SMALLER AS MENTIONED IN A PREVIOUS LIVE STREAM! Now that COVID-19 vaccination rates for adults have slowed across much of the USA. Nationally, about 70% of Americans 18 years and older are fully vaccinated. But many cities and states aren’t giving up on pushing that number higher. Amna Nawaz reports on one effort in Washington, D.C., that brings vaccines straight to residents’ homes.
credits PBS: NEWSHOUR
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/confirmation-door-to-door-vaccines-are-being-rolled-out-in-washington-dc_tvWVLLgBvFQi1hI.html
CONFIRMATION THEY ARE MAKING THEIR LIST SMALLER AS MENTIONED IN A PREVIOUS LIVE STREAM! Now that COVID-19 vaccination rates for adults have slowed across much of the USA. Nationally, about 70% of Americans 18 years and older are fully vaccinated. But many cities and states aren’t giving up on pushing that number higher. Amna Nawaz reports on one effort in Washington, D.C., that brings vaccines straight to residents’ homes.
credits PBS: NEWSHOUR
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/confirmation-door-to-door-vaccines-are-being-rolled-out-in-washington-dc_tvWVLLgBvFQi1hI.html
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