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Krishna's Sacrifice for Varnashrama Dharma
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19 views • August 24, 2020
Itihasas are historical documentation records, more truthful than any media record.
When we learn, understand, intranalize - shravana, manana, nididhyasana - listening, internalizing, manifesting - these great truths from cosmos, our consciousness becomes enlightened consciousness. Then one just knows life as it should be known.
But today the human beings have become so cranky, that just for their one birth’s greed, to possess the things of this world, they have gone to the extreme that “either I possess or no one possesses” - demonic mentality.
During mahabharat time too many demons with too many capabilities have got created in that period. That is why Krishna has to create a controlled condition called kurukshetra and destroy all the demonic people, weapons and their powers and capabilities.
Like how they diffuse the nuclear and atomic infrastructure, same way Krishna created the controlled condition called kurukshetra in his own breathing space and diffused all of the weapons and saved the whole srishti.
Conducting the mahabharata war is one of the most beautiful compassionate services Krishna has done. If he did not do it, today we will not be having the planet, sitting and talking to each other.
It is Krishna’s sacrifice!
He is the founding father of the planet we are sitting on because some fool would have destroyed it with brahmastra or narayana astra. The greatest achievement of Krishna is destroying all the weapons in one controlled condition and saving planet Earth.
Everything in the universe is nithya - eternal.
All the good you do is eternal. It comes with you forever. Same way, all the bad you do comes with you forever.
The secret to drop the sufferings from the bad is dropping that pattern. If you decide to drop that pattern due to which you do bad things, all the bad things of the past lose power over you; they just die; all the bad karmas just burn. The moment you drop the pattern, karma is also burnt.
Some faith based religions may be sacred but not absolute knowledge.
Some materialistic philosophy may be knowledge but not absolutely sacred.
Only Vedas and Agamas and Hinduism, is absolutely knowledge and sacred.
If you start living anything sacred in Hinduism, it makes you knowledgeable.
By the sheer longevity and health of the Hindu civilization, the Hindu civilisztion has established the credibility and strength of the varnashrama dharma.
(16 August 2020)
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Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
When we learn, understand, intranalize - shravana, manana, nididhyasana - listening, internalizing, manifesting - these great truths from cosmos, our consciousness becomes enlightened consciousness. Then one just knows life as it should be known.
But today the human beings have become so cranky, that just for their one birth’s greed, to possess the things of this world, they have gone to the extreme that “either I possess or no one possesses” - demonic mentality.
During mahabharat time too many demons with too many capabilities have got created in that period. That is why Krishna has to create a controlled condition called kurukshetra and destroy all the demonic people, weapons and their powers and capabilities.
Like how they diffuse the nuclear and atomic infrastructure, same way Krishna created the controlled condition called kurukshetra in his own breathing space and diffused all of the weapons and saved the whole srishti.
Conducting the mahabharata war is one of the most beautiful compassionate services Krishna has done. If he did not do it, today we will not be having the planet, sitting and talking to each other.
It is Krishna’s sacrifice!
He is the founding father of the planet we are sitting on because some fool would have destroyed it with brahmastra or narayana astra. The greatest achievement of Krishna is destroying all the weapons in one controlled condition and saving planet Earth.
Everything in the universe is nithya - eternal.
All the good you do is eternal. It comes with you forever. Same way, all the bad you do comes with you forever.
The secret to drop the sufferings from the bad is dropping that pattern. If you decide to drop that pattern due to which you do bad things, all the bad things of the past lose power over you; they just die; all the bad karmas just burn. The moment you drop the pattern, karma is also burnt.
Some faith based religions may be sacred but not absolute knowledge.
Some materialistic philosophy may be knowledge but not absolutely sacred.
Only Vedas and Agamas and Hinduism, is absolutely knowledge and sacred.
If you start living anything sacred in Hinduism, it makes you knowledgeable.
By the sheer longevity and health of the Hindu civilization, the Hindu civilisztion has established the credibility and strength of the varnashrama dharma.
(16 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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