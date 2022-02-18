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"The Mind Polluters" Teaser
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38 views • February 18, 2022
For Christian parents, public schools are not a safe or neutral venue for their children’s education. From the creators of "Inwood Drive" comes a powerful new investigative documentary film about the graphic Comprehensive Sex Ed and Social Emotional Learning being forced on children of all ages through the education system. The Mind Polluters exposes the dark realities of the intentional grooming of children into a worldview at odds with the Christian faith, a worldview of rampant sexuality, homosexuality, and transgenderism normalized through the use of pornographic and pedophilic materials.
The battle lines have been drawn. Will the Church stand for Truth, or will we falter?
The battle lines have been drawn. Will the Church stand for Truth, or will we falter?
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