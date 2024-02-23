Create New Account
Tom Homan: U.S. Border Broken by Design
The New American
In this interview with The New American, Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) talks about the crisis on the American southern border created by the Biden administration, the political purpose of open-border immigration policies; current challenges faced by ICE agents and law enforcement officers; role of “sanctuary” jurisdictions in hindering enforcement of immigration laws.


The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C., on February 21–24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/


Please follow Tom Homan on X (Twitter).


For more information on the border crisis, please visit Border911.

Keywords
immigrationborder crisiscpac

