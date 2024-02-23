Tom Homan: U.S. Border Broken by Design

In this interview with The New American, Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) talks about the crisis on the American southern border created by the Biden administration, the political purpose of open-border immigration policies; current challenges faced by ICE agents and law enforcement officers; role of “sanctuary” jurisdictions in hindering enforcement of immigration laws.





