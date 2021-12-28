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Vídeo de entrenamiento 5 - Cómo hacer una solución de clorito de sódio al 22.4% (MMS)
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143 views • December 28, 2021
En el vídeo de entrenamiento 5 de la Universidad TUA aprenderás a fabricar tu propia solución de clorito de sódio al 22.4%. Esta solución es la primera parte del kit que se necesita para producir MMS1 y CDS. Aquí hay una guía en PDF que también te ayudará a aprender cómo hacer tu propia solución. Guía de instrucciones en PDF: https://bit.ly/Make-Sodium-Chlorite-Solution-PDF Este es el video #5 de la serie de 8 partes
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