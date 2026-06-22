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The Coming Battle Over AI Freedom and Government Control, an interview with Zach Vorhies
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A fight over AI access may soon become a fight over free speech. The discussion explored whether governments could blacklist models, restrict downloads, and control which AI systems citizens can use. The bigger question: can a nation remain competitive while heavily censoring artificial intelligence?


#AI #FreeSpeech #Technology #Censorship #OpenSourceAI #Innovation #DigitalRights #FutureOfAI


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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