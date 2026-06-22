The Coming Battle Over AI Freedom and Government Control, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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A fight over AI access may soon become a fight over free speech. The discussion explored whether governments could blacklist models, restrict downloads, and control which AI systems citizens can use. The bigger question: can a nation remain competitive while heavily censoring artificial intelligence?
#AI #FreeSpeech #Technology #Censorship #OpenSourceAI #Innovation #DigitalRights #FutureOfAI
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