Human 2.0: A Wake-Up Call To The World

Dr. Carrie Madej is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgia with 19 years in practice. She’s concerned about the transhumanist agenda behind the push for the COVID vaccine and the biological, legal and spiritual ramifications of all of it.



As an example, she describes how the Moderna RNA vaccine would be administered and how it’s supposed to work. It uses a “microneedle platform” developed at MIT, which looks like a band-aid and could be shipped directly to your home via Amazon or by whomever and be self-administered, which is great as far as solving the logistics of vaccinating 350 million Americans or 7.8 billion Earth humans.



These microneedles will be loaded with a hydrogel containing the vaccine, which contains a modified RNA that Dr. Madej is concerned could become a permanent part of your genome.



“This is a synthetic piece of DNA or RNA…if you look at the Supreme Court Justice ruling on synthetic DNA or genes, it can be patented and patents have owners. So, what does that mean for us? What if this gets into our genome? Does that mean Moderna or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or the Department of Defense – all of these people who are involved in the patents – are they somehow going to own part of our genome? It’s a possibility. You need to know that.”



The hydrogel would also contain the luciferase enzyme, which is bioluminescent and is used to report the transcriptional activity in cells that are transfected with a genetic construct. Why do they need that?