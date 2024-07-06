Hall of fame NBA player destroyed by VAXX poison BRAIN CANCER

DIKEMBE MUTOMBO. This man has donated a substantial portion of his time and income to building hospitals and other projects in Africa and here in the U.S. He was known for his shot blocking ability. He's about 7 feet 2 inches tall. So, that was his specialty. Defense. My buddies didn't like him because he would stop the more flamboyant, exciting players, like Jordan, from scoring. I liked him when I was a kid and still do.

~bootcamp

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



