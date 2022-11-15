HUGE!! Saudis just ENDED U.S. dollar dominance. Why is NO ONE talking about this?

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China’s secret deal with Saudis to collapse the US economy is effectively complete. Why is NO ONE talking about this?
Join me for a critical economic update with Kirk Elliott, PhD.
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