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What is in a Name/Word? Part1 Featuring the Word Politician. Questions to UIC Party President.
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40 views • January 22, 2022
In this post titled: What is in a name? And what is in a word? Part1 Featuring the Word Politician. Questions and Suggestions as Food for Thought for the President of UIC Party Mr. Joseph L. Patterson, The Mystic Philosopher shared some of my unique and thought provoking perspectives, insights on more than a few things. Your comments, feed-forward and feedback are encouraged and welcomed.
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