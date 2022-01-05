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Evidence First Seal has Been Opened: Final Days Report, SJWellfire
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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We unlock the first seal on why it could have been opened. Insurance Life Insurance seeing 40% increase in deaths with working age people. Review KJV meaning of Bow with the Greek Lexicon / Concordance. The word bow in the King James version Strong’s Concordance can be translated in Greek as toxon or toxikon. The same result is found if you search in the New Testament Greek Lexicon. Discuss the history of vaccine genocides in the past. Discuss the Old Testament stories to prepare the saints / elect of what is coming. Also, the next seals are being primed to be executed relatively quickly. Pray for a reprieve.

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Evidence First Seal has Been Opened: Final Days Report, SJWellfire
Keywords
feargenocidepurgeend timespersecutiontrumpetselishademocideend of daystrickerybeheadrevelation 6vialsqr scan numbercognitive trianglefirst sealsecond seal
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