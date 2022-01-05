© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evidence First Seal has Been Opened: Final Days Report, SJWellfire
Follow
5
Share
Report
347 views • January 05, 2022
We unlock the first seal on why it could have been opened. Insurance Life Insurance seeing 40% increase in deaths with working age people. Review KJV meaning of Bow with the Greek Lexicon / Concordance. The word bow in the King James version Strong’s Concordance can be translated in Greek as toxon or toxikon. The same result is found if you search in the New Testament Greek Lexicon. Discuss the history of vaccine genocides in the past. Discuss the Old Testament stories to prepare the saints / elect of what is coming. Also, the next seals are being primed to be executed relatively quickly. Pray for a reprieve.
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Evidence First Seal has Been Opened: Final Days Report, SJWellfire
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Evidence First Seal has Been Opened: Final Days Report, SJWellfire
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.