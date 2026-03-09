An energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussion, pulsating synth bass, and jagged electric guitar layers, Robotic textures blend with aggressive live drums, Male vocals cut through with bold clarity, The bridge features a distorted synth solo, building to a powerful, mechanical climax

[Intro]

(Atmospheric synth swell, steady electronic pulse)

(Spoken: "Welcome to the battery proof series...")

(Beat drops)



[Verse 1]

Watching the proof, the series is live

Solid state power, the way we survive

The world’s first production, the donut is here

Breaking the myths and the shadow of fear

They say it’s a capacitor, just a quick play

But we’re in the lab to prove them wrong today



[Pre-Chorus]

VTT Finland, the results are in hand

Government tested, the best in the land

Download the data, look at the line

Science and logic, perfectly aligned



[Chorus]

I Donut Believe—that it’s only a dream

The world's first solid state, a high-voltage scheme

It’s not a capacitor, it’s holding the flame

Donut Battery—remember the name!



[Verse 2]

Room temperature, the setup is clean

Voltage is measured, the cells in the machine

Charged to fifty, then left to just stand

Ten days of idling, just like we planned

Super capacitors? They bleed in a race

But the donut is steady, it keeps up the pace



[Bridge]

(Half-time tempo, heavy bass)

First ten hours, watch it stabilize

Nine more days, right before your eyes

The curve levels off, the energy stays

Matching the Watt-hours in so many ways

No linear drop, no fading away

It’s a battery soul in a modern display



[Guitar Solo / Synth Breakdown]



[Chorus]

I Donut Believe—that it’s only a dream

The world's first solid state, a high-voltage scheme

It’s not a capacitor, it’s holding the flame

Donut Battery—remember the name!



[Outro]

(Spoken: "The full report is waiting for you...")

I donut believe...

I donut believe...

(Fade out with 528Hz resonant frequency)

[End]

