BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Donut Solid-State Battery: Self-Discharge Test | I Donut Believe (Pt.3)
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 1 day ago

An energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussion, pulsating synth bass, and jagged electric guitar layers, Robotic textures blend with aggressive live drums, Male vocals cut through with bold clarity, The bridge features a distorted synth solo, building to a powerful, mechanical climax

[Intro]
(Atmospheric synth swell, steady electronic pulse)
(Spoken: "Welcome to the battery proof series...")
(Beat drops)

[Verse 1]
Watching the proof, the series is live
Solid state power, the way we survive
The world’s first production, the donut is here
Breaking the myths and the shadow of fear
They say it’s a capacitor, just a quick play
But we’re in the lab to prove them wrong today

[Pre-Chorus]
VTT Finland, the results are in hand
Government tested, the best in the land
Download the data, look at the line
Science and logic, perfectly aligned

[Chorus]
I Donut Believe—that it’s only a dream
The world's first solid state, a high-voltage scheme
It’s not a capacitor, it’s holding the flame
Donut Battery—remember the name!

[Verse 2]
Room temperature, the setup is clean
Voltage is measured, the cells in the machine
Charged to fifty, then left to just stand
Ten days of idling, just like we planned
Super capacitors? They bleed in a race
But the donut is steady, it keeps up the pace

[Bridge]
(Half-time tempo, heavy bass)
First ten hours, watch it stabilize
Nine more days, right before your eyes
The curve levels off, the energy stays
Matching the Watt-hours in so many ways
No linear drop, no fading away
It’s a battery soul in a modern display

[Guitar Solo / Synth Breakdown]

[Chorus]
I Donut Believe—that it’s only a dream
The world's first solid state, a high-voltage scheme
It’s not a capacitor, it’s holding the flame
Donut Battery—remember the name!

[Outro]
(Spoken: "The full report is waiting for you...")
I donut believe...
I donut believe...
(Fade out with 528Hz resonant frequency)
[End]

Keywords
building to a powerfulan energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussionpulsating synth bassand jagged electric guitar layersrobotic textures blend with aggressive live drumsmale vocals cut through with bold claritythe bridge features a distorted synth solomechanical climax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
The American Republic is Dead. Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

The American Republic is Dead. Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy