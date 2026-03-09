© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussion, pulsating synth bass, and jagged electric guitar layers, Robotic textures blend with aggressive live drums, Male vocals cut through with bold clarity, The bridge features a distorted synth solo, building to a powerful, mechanical climax
[Intro]
(Atmospheric synth swell, steady electronic pulse)
(Spoken: "Welcome to the battery proof series...")
(Beat drops)
[Verse 1]
Watching the proof, the series is live
Solid state power, the way we survive
The world’s first production, the donut is here
Breaking the myths and the shadow of fear
They say it’s a capacitor, just a quick play
But we’re in the lab to prove them wrong today
[Pre-Chorus]
VTT Finland, the results are in hand
Government tested, the best in the land
Download the data, look at the line
Science and logic, perfectly aligned
[Chorus]
I Donut Believe—that it’s only a dream
The world's first solid state, a high-voltage scheme
It’s not a capacitor, it’s holding the flame
Donut Battery—remember the name!
[Verse 2]
Room temperature, the setup is clean
Voltage is measured, the cells in the machine
Charged to fifty, then left to just stand
Ten days of idling, just like we planned
Super capacitors? They bleed in a race
But the donut is steady, it keeps up the pace
[Bridge]
(Half-time tempo, heavy bass)
First ten hours, watch it stabilize
Nine more days, right before your eyes
The curve levels off, the energy stays
Matching the Watt-hours in so many ways
No linear drop, no fading away
It’s a battery soul in a modern display
[Guitar Solo / Synth Breakdown]
[Chorus]
I Donut Believe—that it’s only a dream
The world's first solid state, a high-voltage scheme
It’s not a capacitor, it’s holding the flame
Donut Battery—remember the name!
[Outro]
(Spoken: "The full report is waiting for you...")
I donut believe...
I donut believe...
(Fade out with 528Hz resonant frequency)
[End]