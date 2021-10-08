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What You Don't Hear Much From or About "Vegans"
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165 views • October 08, 2021
Just a few overview of some sentiments in this video.. There's divide & conquer mind control tactics with dialectics between people that i don't want listeners, or anyone to get caught up in division like vegan vs whatever, vax vs pro-vaxx, left vs right.. what matters is living by objective morality, and that starts with reclaiming your personal sovereignty and pulling away from all systems of domination and control where the top priority is abolishing human slavery under government, occultocracy, and transhumanism- run by satanists, technocrats, eugenicists, banksters & oligarchs..
we live in a fallen time matrix with artificial codes of creation & consciousness overlays manipulated thru multidimensional tech like reverse-metatronics and the fib-of-no-chi fractal death virus, which has cut this planet off from eternal life force energy for eons.. It is quite a hellish existence living in this perpetual cycle of everything feeding off of each other to sustain their own life-energy on this planet instead of operating on one's own self-generating life force from within.. If we were living in our true natural states, we would literally all be "breathairians" operating on at least an unbridled 12 strand DNA template within our core being. When you start activating and leveling up, you recognize and feel this potential and actuality more and more.. This has been part of my personal experience, areas of interest in my studies, and hearing from others as well.. This can sound all "new agey" or pretentious, or even some kind of appeal to ego, but there's a science to it and ways of discovering these things out for yourself by both research and personal activations & awakening your dormant DNA.. i mention eating less, but i should included eating more nutritiously which makes a good balance.. I don't claim to be better or whatever than others by sharing these things about what i've learned and experienced on my spiritual path.. I encourage all to continue their process of awakening & spiritual evolution.. Stay true to your soul and aligned to Cosmic/Universal/Natural Law..
Mentioned in the video:
Excerpts Dealing With Nutrition, Assimilation, And Natural Law
From The Rosicrucian Cosmo-Conception, by Max Heindel:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/121/Nutrition-Assimilation-Natural-Law.pdf
Frequency Food Pyramid: https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/618048748852950057/
Other references:
ascensionglossary.com
energeticsynthesis.com
Chronicles - Occult Cosmic History: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NzeJkn_2Hg
Veganism tied to The Law of Correspondence: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5/the-law-of-correspondence-the-universe:8
Vegetarianism,Occultism & Natural Law: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsAev35YNDIr/
Natrual Law & Carnism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdPWTOfRv4Y
Natural Law, Veganism & Morality: https://odysee.com/What-On-Earth-Is-Happening-Episode-207:d4ba1e20d55259bade53596e672ba7bf56bc1495?src=embed
Presentation on Natural Law & Veganism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-XuG8KA38g
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
we live in a fallen time matrix with artificial codes of creation & consciousness overlays manipulated thru multidimensional tech like reverse-metatronics and the fib-of-no-chi fractal death virus, which has cut this planet off from eternal life force energy for eons.. It is quite a hellish existence living in this perpetual cycle of everything feeding off of each other to sustain their own life-energy on this planet instead of operating on one's own self-generating life force from within.. If we were living in our true natural states, we would literally all be "breathairians" operating on at least an unbridled 12 strand DNA template within our core being. When you start activating and leveling up, you recognize and feel this potential and actuality more and more.. This has been part of my personal experience, areas of interest in my studies, and hearing from others as well.. This can sound all "new agey" or pretentious, or even some kind of appeal to ego, but there's a science to it and ways of discovering these things out for yourself by both research and personal activations & awakening your dormant DNA.. i mention eating less, but i should included eating more nutritiously which makes a good balance.. I don't claim to be better or whatever than others by sharing these things about what i've learned and experienced on my spiritual path.. I encourage all to continue their process of awakening & spiritual evolution.. Stay true to your soul and aligned to Cosmic/Universal/Natural Law..
Mentioned in the video:
Excerpts Dealing With Nutrition, Assimilation, And Natural Law
From The Rosicrucian Cosmo-Conception, by Max Heindel:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/121/Nutrition-Assimilation-Natural-Law.pdf
Frequency Food Pyramid: https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/618048748852950057/
Other references:
ascensionglossary.com
energeticsynthesis.com
Chronicles - Occult Cosmic History: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NzeJkn_2Hg
Veganism tied to The Law of Correspondence: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5/the-law-of-correspondence-the-universe:8
Vegetarianism,Occultism & Natural Law: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsAev35YNDIr/
Natrual Law & Carnism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdPWTOfRv4Y
Natural Law, Veganism & Morality: https://odysee.com/What-On-Earth-Is-Happening-Episode-207:d4ba1e20d55259bade53596e672ba7bf56bc1495?src=embed
Presentation on Natural Law & Veganism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-XuG8KA38g
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
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