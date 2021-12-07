© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chad Wolf: this administration doesn’t take the border crisis seriously.
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 07, 2021
Biden's border czar Kamala Harris has a tough time tackling the border crisis, but is there another chaotic scene brewing in the V-P's office. Over a dozen former and current staffers spoke with The Washington Post.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.