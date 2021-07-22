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mRNA injections insert “spiky bits” into blood vessels, eventually causing heart failure
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510 views • July 22, 2021
mRNA injections insert “spiky bits” into blood vessels, eventually causing heart failure
(Natural News) The vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada.
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An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected] Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
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(Natural News) The vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada.
🇨🇦 All credit to “Laura-Lynn” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/fpbH
Bitchute-Channel: http://bitly.ws/9Ggf YT-Channel: https://bit.ly/399Keew
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected] Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
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