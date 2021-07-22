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mRNA injections insert “spiky bits” into blood vessels, eventually causing heart failure
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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510 views • July 22, 2021
mRNA injections insert “spiky bits” into blood vessels, eventually causing heart failure
(Natural News) The vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada.
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genocideheart failuremrna vaccinesspike proteinsdr charles hoffe
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