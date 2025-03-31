WHEN IT COMES TO SHARING YOUR FAITH All You Gotta Do is Tell What God Has Done for You

Toward The Mark podcast unveiling the revelations in the song "Jesus Loves Me" that will forever outdo what we thought we knew of, "I am weak but HE IS STRONG".

Let’s delve into the mathematical nature of God's creations, most significantly the blood of Jesus Christ and the unique “ministry” each one of God’s children holds and develops through personal experiences with The Holy Trinity.

30 min., 47 sec.

Hear full "When it Comes to Sharing Your Faith..." podcast @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/26439615 on Toward The Mark's channel Between The Lines.

BIBLE Verses (KJV) in order of mention:

* John 14:11-18 “Believe me that I am in The Father, and The Father in Me: ...”

* Matthew 10:28-31 “… But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. …”

* Psalm 139:14 “I will praise Thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are Thy works; and that my soul knows right well.”

* John 6:52-54 “… Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no Life in you..”

* Acts 7:30-35 “… Then said The LORD to him (Moses), Put off thy shoes from thy feet: for the place where thou standest is holy ground.”

* Psalm 1:1-3 “Blessed is the man that … his delight is in the law of The LORD; and … whatsoever he does shall prosper.”

* Deuteronomy 30:9-10 “And The LORD thy God will make thee plenteous in every work of thine hand, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy land, for good: for The LORD will again rejoice over thee for good, as He rejoiced over thy fathers: … .“

* Luke 10:16-20 “He that heareth you heareth Me; and he that despiseth you despiseth Me; … Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: … rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.”

* Matthew 28:18-20 “And Jesus came and spake unto them (His disciples), saying, … Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, … all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”

* Revelation 12:7-11 “And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against … that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceives the whole world: … And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

* Matthew 25:1-33 – **Christ Jesus tells us the parable of “5 wise women w-i-t-h full oil in their lamps vs 5 foolish women with-o-u-t full oil in their lamps” AND Jesus tells us the parable of “the 3 men and how each put to use their talents suited to their abilities” ** Our focus on “CHRIST-MINDEDNESS” is essential, always using OUR TIME & TALENTS TO GLORIFY HIM, ultimately because, “… When the Son of man shall come in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then shall He sit upon the throne of His glory: And before Him shall be gathered all nations: and He shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats: And He shall set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left (Matthew 25:1-33).”

* James 4:7-8 “… Draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to you. ….”

* John 17:13-26 Jesus’ prayer for His disciples while they were in The Garden before Christ’s arrest, “… (The Disciples) are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them … That they all may be one; as Thou, Father, art in Me, and I in Thee, that they also may be one in Us: that the world may believe that Thou hast sent Me. And the glory which thou gave Me I have given them; that they may be one, even as We are one: I in them, and Thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one … .”

* Matthew 20:20-28 “Then came to Him the mother of Zebedee’s children with her sons, worshiping Him, and desiring a certain thing of Him. … He saith unto them, ... to sit on My right hand, and on My left, is not Mine to give, but it shall be given to them for whom it is prepared of My Father. ….”

