Eric Clapton: Exclusive & Uncensored | Oracle Films

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One of the most iconic musicians of the century speaks about his experience during the past 18 months.
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https://we.tl/t-Ww6bjiG9Y2
Robin Monotti in coversation with Eric Clapton:
https://youtu.be/uJRtqv6NIU4