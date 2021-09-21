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Bye Bye Miss American Pie
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51 views • September 21, 2021
Fear, propaganda, and censorship explain what has happened to most of America. Until we awaken from the trance that has brainwashed at least half of America we will continue to believe the mainstream media and will have to acquiesce to those in charge in order to be rewarded with the rights they have taken from us.
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