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Israelights, the interviews: Yardena Slater from Yofified Face Yoga
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8 views • June 18, 2020
We welcome Yardena Slater from Jerusalem who runs Yofified Face Yoga. She shares with us an inside look at face yoga, how it fits into our times, and how to get started. We delve a bit into how corona inspired her to shift direction and help others find their truth . She is creating a light for our dark times. A much needed spark of inspiration, transformation and motivation for the evolution that is emerging
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