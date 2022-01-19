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RICCARDO BOSI EMERGENCY WARNING TO AUSTRALIA - TIMES UP
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273 views • January 19, 2022
What patriots the world over need to hear!
Riccardo Bosi of Australia, leader of the party Australia One, and a former Australia Army Special Forces Lt. Colonel— a man who seems to understand what we’re up against and what it takes for people to triumph over fascist governments--gives an enormously powerful, Churchillian speech to the people of Australia, which is all too relevant to us and to freedom-loving people the world over.
In an almost declaration of war Riccardo Bosi sends an urgent message to Australia.
Times up for the traitors who have betrayed Australia and the world.
Riccardo Bosi of Australia, leader of the party Australia One, and a former Australia Army Special Forces Lt. Colonel— a man who seems to understand what we’re up against and what it takes for people to triumph over fascist governments--gives an enormously powerful, Churchillian speech to the people of Australia, which is all too relevant to us and to freedom-loving people the world over.
In an almost declaration of war Riccardo Bosi sends an urgent message to Australia.
Times up for the traitors who have betrayed Australia and the world.
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