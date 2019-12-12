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THE LITTLE SCOUTS - AWESOME 1950'S COMIC BOOK WITH BOYS IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS
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8 views • December 12, 2019
From what I have been able to find, the Little Scouts by Roland Coe began life in the pages of the Saturday Evening Post. It eventually evolved into its own comic book published by Dell in their Four Color series. So, I present here the first comic book from early 1950s. I have tried to give enough time to read each panel but if need be just pause it and then read and move onto the next. I hope you will all enjoy this feature!
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