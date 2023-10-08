WHO ARE ‘THEY’? - The Hidden History of Mankind - Reese Report

Greg Reese at the Reese Report does excellent work



Be certain to follow his channel on BitChute or Rumble

Link to original video Who Are ‘They’? # Reese Report:

https://rumble.com/v3ngqra-who-are-they.html

Which was also mirrored by DustinNemos

The Serapeum - The Hidden History of Mankind

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnJdd0IOEflS/

EVERYTHING written in the bible has proven to be true!

It requires much more "Faith" to be an Atheist than it does to be a believer!

Live in the Spirit!

Repent and trust in Yahuwah and you will be protected against Evil

1 John 4:4

“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!