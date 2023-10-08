WHO ARE ‘THEY’? - The Hidden History of Mankind - Reese Report

Greg Reese at the Reese Report does excellent work
Be certain to follow his channel on BitChute or Rumble
Link to original video Who Are ‘They’? # Reese Report:
https://rumble.com/v3ngqra-who-are-they.html
Which was also mirrored by DustinNemos
The Serapeum - The Hidden History of Mankind
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnJdd0IOEflS/
EVERYTHING written in the bible has proven to be true!
It requires much more "Faith" to be an Atheist than it does to be a believer!
Live in the Spirit!
Repent and trust in Yahuwah and you will be protected against Evil
1 John 4:4
“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”
If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too
- Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
- Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
- BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
- RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
- Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
- UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
- Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
Social Media
- GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503
- Minds: @conservativethinking https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/
Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
Live and speak the TRUTH!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.