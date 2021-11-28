© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7grainsofsalt2: Project Blue Beam & more... [27.11.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
74 views • November 28, 2021
Project Blue Beam: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=project+bluebeam&;t=h_&ia=web
Don't believe the lies. Drones, robots, blue beam, facial reenactment in real time & more. Take a look, but remember not to trust what is on tv. Test everything.
God bless you (Re-upload from 22.July.2020)
YouTube Channels 7grainsofsalt2, 3 & 4. Also on Patreon & TikTok.
Link - 7grainsofsalt3 - Confused? - https://youtu.be/Fq1vb8l37kw
7grainsofsalt2
227 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bAkaoygDNwY/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7grainsofsalt2/
Don't believe the lies. Drones, robots, blue beam, facial reenactment in real time & more. Take a look, but remember not to trust what is on tv. Test everything.
God bless you (Re-upload from 22.July.2020)
YouTube Channels 7grainsofsalt2, 3 & 4. Also on Patreon & TikTok.
Link - 7grainsofsalt3 - Confused? - https://youtu.be/Fq1vb8l37kw
7grainsofsalt2
227 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bAkaoygDNwY/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7grainsofsalt2/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.