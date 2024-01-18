Create New Account
Rob Schmitt: Big Media Hyperventilates over Threats they Invented | Newsmax
Rob Schmitt: Big media hyperventilates over threats they invented | Newsmax's Rob Schmitt slams Big Media over their handling of Donald Trump's historic win in Iowa, their biased coverage of his speech and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

ufopresident donald trumpiowarob schmittnewsmaxhistoric win

