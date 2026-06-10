Denver Homeowner's Guide to Ice Dams Causes

Ice dams form when heat from inside your house melts snow on the roof. The melted snow flows down and refreezes at the eaves and gutters, creating a dam. Water gets trapped behind this ice barrier and seeps under your shingles, causing leaks and damage to your home.





Denver's climate creates perfect conditions for ice dams. The city experiences frequent freeze thaw cycles with sunny days melting rooftop snow that refreezes at night when temperatures drop. Denver's high altitude increases the problem significantly. The city receives 25% more UV and infrared rays than sea level cities. Dark shingles can heat up to 50° seord warmer than the surrounding air, causing snow to melt even when temperatures are below freezing.





The primary culprit behind ice dams is attic heat loss. When warm indoor air leaks into your attic, it melts snow from below. Homes with poor insulation below R49 can lose 25 to 40% of their heat. Leaking duct work makes things worse with poorly sealed HVAX systems losing 20 40% of heated air before it reaches living areas. Recessed light fixtures create holes in your ceiling that allow warm air to escape directly into the attic. Your home's design matters, too. Older homes built before 1980 often have solid wood framing that creates direct heat paths to the roof. Flat or gently sloped roofs allow snow to accumulate instead of sliding off. Complicated roof layouts create pockets where ice naturally builds up. Prevention starts with proper attic insulation and ventilation. Upgrade insulation to R49 through R60 and seal air leaks around lights, pipes, and attic access doors. Install set and ridge vents to create air flow that keeps your attic cold.





Clean your gutters before winter so melted snow can drain properly. Heat cables along roof edges can help in problem areas during storms. Professional energy auditors use thermal imaging to identify heat loss spots. An energy audit reveals where your home needs better insulation or air sealing. Ignoring ice dams leads to serious water damage, roof deterioration, and expensive emergency repairs that compromise your home's structural integrity and value.





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