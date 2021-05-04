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(New World Action Shift) Across Continents In Full Swing
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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121 views • May 04, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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African nations beginning to shift away from raw materials and gold exports to a new model this year, what message did leaders of these nations get, or do they know N. Africa will become a new growing area on the planet and are positioning for major bread basket style business of value chain. USA stealth rise of 20% for food subsidies to the population, buying a few more months as inflation and shrinkflation ripple through the economy along with gas price rises. Not enough drivers is the excuse.


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