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BREAKING Seconds After MI GOP REFUSE To Certify Election Leftist LAUNCH Assault, Outcome HORRIBLE
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116 views • November 19, 2020
This will show you the total corruption from the left, how can any decent people support this, how can any celebrity support this over the fans, how can any athlete support this against there fans, how can any decent human being support this period. Where are tghe Americans, now we have to stand up, unite, and fight to keep our country
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