That Time Measles Killed Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble
The Flintstones - In the Dough (full episode):

https://www.b98.tv/video/dough-2/


Wilma and Betty are finalists in a television bake-off, but on the eve of the event, they contract measles. Donning full drag — including wigs, dresses, and plucked-out eyebrows — Fred and Barney take their places in the contest to prepare their “Upside-Down Flint/Rubble Bubble Cake,” but one of the guys’ carelessness (specifically [and accidentally] using the wrong flour brand) could jeopardize the win of the grand prize.



