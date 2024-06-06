Right vs. Left, Samurai, Videogames, “Protestant Historian”, Carnivore Diet, Tyranny Hypocrisy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-06-05 Samurai
Topic list:
* “Right vs. Left”
* Samurai!
* Can you blow off steam in a healthy way?
* A Judge vs. a king.
* “1517 Rising”?
* Affordable drone countermeasure.
* “Protestant historian” Philip Schaff.
* “Christian” sectarianism vs. “ecumenism”.
* Amazing Polly.
* “DOCTOR David Martin” takes Gain of Fiction even further.
* Is Reiner Fuellmich in prison?
* What can a Christian do?
* Freemasons scripting slaughter from “Napoleon” to “World War II”.
* “Jesuit craft”...PREACH IT
* Mic the Vegan
* Amandha Vollmer: “Vivisection Technician”.
* It takes a Catholic: Clean-Your-Room Peterson and “Pints with Aquinas” reveling in the “carnivore diet”.
* The tyranny is for you, not for them: “special license plates shield government officials from tickets”.
* Italy promotes fascism.
* Skull and Bones Bush #43: where did he go for the “G8 Summit”?
