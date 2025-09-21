21 - Damar Hamlin Cause Unknown

The Unknowns kick off season 2 by taking a look at the apparently unprecedented event that took place last week surrounding Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, following a seemingly ordinary tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We tie in some deeper conversation about our old friend SARS-CoV-2, otherwise known as the virus that causes Covid-19. And the possible link between Damar's sudden collapse and the injectable gene therapeutics, otherwise known as "the vaccines". Though of course the mainstream media advises us against making that speculation.

We look into statistics around commotio cordis, the rare medical event that occasionally stops the hearts of young sportsmen following small footprint, high speed impacts, and how this is an unlikely explanation in this case; sorry MSM! We also point out that the event should be examined in the context of widespread sudden collapses of young sportsmen around the world that have begun to proliferate hugely within the last two years.

But then again, perhaps this unfortunate event was all down to climate change, the clocks going back, the stress of encountering anti-vaxxers, or the referee's whistle? We all know how deadly these can be, right?









Unknowns featured this week: Keel, Ashley, Terry and, for the second time only, Daniel.





Useful links:

⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Ministry of Truth on ⁠Commotio Cordis⁠.

The Epoch Times surveying the evidence around the recent surge in sudden ⁠cardiac-related collapses and deaths⁠ amongst athletes.

Cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough analyses the ⁠possible causes⁠ of Damar Hamlin's sudden on-field collapse.

The Epoch Times reviews the recent ⁠drop in US life expectancy⁠.









