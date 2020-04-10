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CORONAVIRUS SURVEILENCE STATE!!!
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69 views • April 10, 2020
WE ARE ABOUT TO BE PUT IN A FULL SURVEILLANCE STATE!
PLEASE WAKE UP!
TESTING TESTING TESTING!!
CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW???
THIS IS A PLANNED EVENT!!
PLEASE SHARE THIS!
THANK YOU ALL AND GOD BLESS!
THIS IS WHAT IS HAPPENING BEHIND THE COVER OF THE CORONAVIRUS!
PLEASE SEE THAT THEY ARE COMING AFTER US WITH VACCINES, AND WANTING OUR DNA!
PLEASE SHARE THIS INFO!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS BEFORE THEY DELETE MY CHANNEL HERE!
YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ?view_as=subscriber
YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/erikseesall/
BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/erikseesall
PATREON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24399211
TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
https://twitter.com/SeesErik
IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
EMAIL:
[email protected]
THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
LINKS:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/03/17/white-house-location-data-coronavirus/
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/09/27/mysterious-metal-towers/
https://www.fastcompany.com/90488192/location-tracking-to-combat-covid-19-may-not-be-accurate-enough-to-be-effective-says-aclu?partner=feedburner
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/18/tech/israel-coronavirus-technology-intl/index.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/03/17/white-house-location-data-coronavirus/
PLEASE WAKE UP!
TESTING TESTING TESTING!!
CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW???
THIS IS A PLANNED EVENT!!
PLEASE SHARE THIS!
THANK YOU ALL AND GOD BLESS!
THIS IS WHAT IS HAPPENING BEHIND THE COVER OF THE CORONAVIRUS!
PLEASE SEE THAT THEY ARE COMING AFTER US WITH VACCINES, AND WANTING OUR DNA!
PLEASE SHARE THIS INFO!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS BEFORE THEY DELETE MY CHANNEL HERE!
YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ?view_as=subscriber
YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/erikseesall/
BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/erikseesall
PATREON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24399211
TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
https://twitter.com/SeesErik
IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
EMAIL:
[email protected]
THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
LINKS:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/03/17/white-house-location-data-coronavirus/
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/09/27/mysterious-metal-towers/
https://www.fastcompany.com/90488192/location-tracking-to-combat-covid-19-may-not-be-accurate-enough-to-be-effective-says-aclu?partner=feedburner
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/18/tech/israel-coronavirus-technology-intl/index.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/03/17/white-house-location-data-coronavirus/
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