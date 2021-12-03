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The Cabal is stacking the deck. So where is Comey ? His daughter is involved in the trial. The judge is a He/She - Obama plant. Why isn't the trial televised ? Who and what are they hiding ?
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100 views • December 03, 2021
I think the flood gates are now opening in regards to the information that is being released. The thumbnail pic is a recently painted wall in our neighborhood in Medellin, Colombia. There are many really talented street art artists living and working here.
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