"The X-Files" Came Right Out and Said What They Have Been Planning Back in Early 2016

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On January 24, 2016, during the 10th season of the X-Files, the creators of this program blatantly described many of the different technologies and strategies to control, subjugate, harm, and murder the population of the planet.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/