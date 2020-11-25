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Midtown 2015 Raleigh Disc Golf Championship Final Round
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2 views • November 25, 2020
Check out this Sublime Flight final round coverage of the 2015 Midtown Chiropractic Disc Golf Championship. This four round B tier tournament concluded on at the Buckhorn disc golf course at Harris Lake in New Hill, North Carolina on July 19th. The top featured pros are: Brian Schweberger, Michael Johansen, Zach Melton and Chris Dickerson. The songs are "Ice Flow" and "Slow Heat" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... This round has many unbelievably amazing putts, many birdies and a star birdie. There are two interviews with the players. Stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com for more disc golf action.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
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