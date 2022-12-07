The Great Awakening: mRNA Tech Lies

Masses Wake Up To Vax Genocide As Miscarriages, Cancers, Deaths Skyrocket
* A great awakening is happening all across the planet.
* It’s an awakening to the truth about the pandemic and fake, deadly ‘vaccine’ they have forced on the population to ‘treat’ it.
* Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins us to discuss.
Stew Peters Network | 5 December 2022
https://rumble.com/v1z2ety-the-great-awakening-masses-wake-up-to-vaccine-genocide-as-miscarriages-canc.html
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realstewpeters/view/the-great-awakening-masses-wake-up-638f5584ad7bb6a9634e265e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.