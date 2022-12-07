Create New Account
The Great Awakening: mRNA Tech Lies
Masses Wake Up To Vax Genocide As Miscarriages, Cancers, Deaths Skyrocket

* A great awakening is happening all across the planet.

* It’s an awakening to the truth about the pandemic and fake, deadly ‘vaccine’ they have forced on the population to ‘treat’ it.

* Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins us to discuss.


Stew Peters Network | 5 December 2022

https://rumble.com/v1z2ety-the-great-awakening-masses-wake-up-to-vaccine-genocide-as-miscarriages-canc.html

https://tv.gab.com/channel/realstewpeters/view/the-great-awakening-masses-wake-up-638f5584ad7bb6a9634e265e

