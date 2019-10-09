Turkish Invasion Of Syria Threatens New Middle East War As Planet Awakens To Chinese Takeover

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Jones is going to cover every angle! A historic broadcast! Tune in! Share this earthshaking information! Turkey, which is a NATO ally, could trigger a war with Iran by moving into northern Syria against the wishes of the United States. President Trump warned that he would economically destroy Turkey if it tries to destabilize the region. "By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"