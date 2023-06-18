CBDC INCOMING: UN Wants Digital ID! - Global Social Credit System To ENSLAVE US ALL!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor (a certified financial planner) about the rapid fast move towards a cashless society complete with a digital ID system essentially giving everyone a social credit and carbon credit score.

The United Nations has just put out a policy brief detailing their plans for a global digital ID system. Digital IDs are one of the pillars of a central bank digital currency. It would ensure that everyone is "behaving" as the government deems correctly. This will ensure access to money is only for those who comply with every whim of the tyrannical banking and transhumanist system.

Obama is also calling for a digital fingerprint for Americans to access the internet. This is all happening at the same time as the US government was just caught stockpiling dirt on Americans via data banks online, surely to be used in a social credit system.

Nudge units in Canada and the UK are already integrating carbon credits into people's banking apps, only voluntary for now.

People are being locked out of their Amazon Homes for "racism."

Meanwhile, 15 Minute Cities are being built and established worldwide.

Will people take precautions TODAY against this Great Reset and BRICS digital currency system? Or will they sit on their hands until it's too late?





