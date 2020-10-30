hickok45 Videos Disappearing From His Channel - Cimarron Wyatt Earp Buntline Special

hickok45

Uploaded on October 30 2020

As indicated in the intro I added, this video disappeared from the "library" somehow. YouTube is trying to figure out what happened. Anyway, here it is again. Hope this doesn't happen much, because generally with over 2,000 videos posted, we'd never know. A loyal viewer noticed that this video was gone and asked me about it.



In The Comments Section hickok45 Also Added:

Yep, this video was posted back in July; however, it disappeared somehow. YouTube is looking into it and trying to figure out what happened. Nothing controversial about the video, so I'll reserve my paranoia for other more suspicious issues out there. Hard to figure, though. If you post videos and such, you know that deleting a video is a three or four step process, so it's not like you can accidentally touch the wrong key and delete a video, as we've all probably done with a piece of text in a word processing document. Thankfully, a loyal viewer notified me that he could not find it; otherwise, videos could possibly disappear without our maybe ever knowing it.



InfowarsFan's Added Comment: I also noticed when I start typing the word "hick..." in the YouTube search box, the autocompleted term "hickok45" shows-up much lower in the suggestion text so I don't mean to be paranoid either but it does seem like a partial shadowban or the beginnings of it to me. Moreover, I anticipate YouTube won't ever find what happened as I'm sure they must be so hard at work right now as we speak !!!