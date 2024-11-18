The New New World Order: Freedom From Government Overreach

As the American people prepare to step back into the light from the darkness cast upon them by the progressive neo-Marxist minions of the globalist “New World Order,” we must all be keenly aware that the road back to liberty and freedom will not be an easy one. We will all have to endure some hardship as we disengage from the claws of an overreaching federal government. But it will be worth it.

The idea that the results of an election can somehow afford immediate solutions to problems and government entanglement that took decades—if not a millennium—to create is the stuff of the naive and the foolish. And while many in our Republic have been conditioned to expect instant gratification, enough of us have awakened from the stupor of the mainstream media’s disingenuous and false narratives to understand that a radical course correction away from the influences of the New World Order and toward a return to constitutionalism is desperately needed.

This awakening is why Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a landslide and captured the popular vote in the 2024 General Election. It is also why the people of all fifty states voted to give conservatives and Republicans the majority in both chambers of the Legislative Branch. And while the Republican Party goes about disenfranchising the Deep State uniparty operatives that exist within its ranks, there are enough people who have been elected to office who understand the depths of the corruption in our federal government and how it is now subservient in its station to the Deep State, and why both must come to an end.

The good news for us all is three-fold...

