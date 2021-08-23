Dr. Sean Brooks - Vaccinated will Die Soon. FDA did Not Approve Pfizer Vaccine.

80-percent of women who have taken the shot have lost their children in the first trimester and are now sterilized. You have injected yourself with the equivalent of HIV. You can no longer breastfeed, donate blood/organs/blood plasma/bone marrow. COVID vaccines create spike proteins; snap your RNA in half. You are no longer a human and are susceptible to countless diseases.August 21, 2021: Hawaii has one of the longest mask mandates and highest vaccination rates in the country; hospitilizations are up 854-percent in 2-months.Turns out the FDA did not approve the Pfizer vaccine but did extend emergency use authorization as of August 23, 2021:The FDA did not approve the vaccines but extended the Emergency Use of the vaccines.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/the-fake-news-that-fda-approved-the-vaccines-is-made-clear-in-the-letter/Jim Stone commented: "A few pointers on the clotshot that just got "approved"The actual shot people know of as the "pfizer shot" never got approved. It stayed as "experimental". However, a second jab under a different name "Comirnaty" DID get "approved". Here's the kicker: Under emergency authorization the same old clotshot can be administered without approval until enough "Comirnaty" gets produced, apparently they have practically none, and they have millions of vials of the shot we all know and have come to love ready to go that can be completely used up before the "approved" version, (which is probably an identical weapon) HAS TO be used, with the previous one "discontinued". And as everyone knows, they threw procedure out the window and even Comirnaty has until Halloween 2025 to complete it's safety studies, all the while it will be administered without them. When I originally went over the approval document, it was a lengthy convoluted confusing snake speak script ALL THE WAY THROUGH. With an extended decipher done later, the above is precisely what it really says, in reality the "Pfizer shot" did NOT get approved but re-authorized for use until the tens of millions of shots already made are used, and then they'll switch to the "approved" Comirnaty version which has basically no clinical trials done on it, and are instead PENDING 2025."Link to video is here:(VIRAL VIDEO) Dr. Sean Brooks Warns Vaccinated Will Die Soon!