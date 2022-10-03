Create New Account
You choose what you want to be a Hoe or not
I speak to the facts about a lot of you and the way you dress in this society. For many of you dressing like a Hoe showing your cookies to everyone is a normal thing for you. In which it shouldn’t be normal to you but it is which is why being called a hoe is something your use too. But it doesn’t have to be that way Yeshua can and will help you be a people of class and integrity.

Keywords
godwickednessrighteousnessand government

